News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What Is Raksha Mantri Doing In London

What Is Raksha Mantri Doing In London

By REDIFF NEWS
January 10, 2024 13:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On January 9, 2023, before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Great Britain's Secretary for Defence Grant Shapps, he was presented a ceremonial guard of honour at the Horse Guards parade ground in London.

 

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh inspects a ceremonial guard of honour at the Horse Guards parade ground in London, here and below. Photograph: Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

 

Photograph: Rosie Hallam/UK MOD/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: The raksha mantri salutes as he stands next to Grant Shapps. Photograph: Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Soldiers from Number 7 Company of the Coldstream Guards took part in the guard of honour, here and below. Photograph: Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

 

Photograph: Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Sunak wants to make UK-India ties 'more two-way'
Sunak wants to make UK-India ties 'more two-way'
Don't Expect Favours From Rishi
Don't Expect Favours From Rishi
'Pace of engagement with UK has picked up'
'Pace of engagement with UK has picked up'
Time for India to be T20 WC-ready vs plucky Afghans
Time for India to be T20 WC-ready vs plucky Afghans
Bumrah, Kohli, Rohit move up the ICC Test rankings
Bumrah, Kohli, Rohit move up the ICC Test rankings
Busmakers' sales entered the fast lane in 2023
Busmakers' sales entered the fast lane in 2023
Recipes: Dhokla Chaat, Papdi Chaat
Recipes: Dhokla Chaat, Papdi Chaat
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

What Rajnath's UK Visit Means For India's Defence

What Rajnath's UK Visit Means For India's Defence

UK Parl complex plays host to Indian I-Day celebration

UK Parl complex plays host to Indian I-Day celebration

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances