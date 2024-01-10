What Is Raksha Mantri Doing In London

On January 9, 2023, before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Great Britain's Secretary for Defence Grant Shapps, he was presented a ceremonial guard of honour at the Horse Guards parade ground in London.

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh inspects a ceremonial guard of honour at the Horse Guards parade ground in London, here and below. Photograph: Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

Photograph: Rosie Hallam/UK MOD/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: The raksha mantri salutes as he stands next to Grant Shapps. Photograph: Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Soldiers from Number 7 Company of the Coldstream Guards took part in the guard of honour, here and below. Photograph: Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

Photograph: Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com