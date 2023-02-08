News
10 Indians stuck, 1 missing in quake-hit Turkey: Govt

10 Indians stuck, 1 missing in quake-hit Turkey: Govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 08, 2023 18:43 IST
Ten Indians are stuck in remote parts of earthquake-hit Turkiye but they are safe while one citizen is missing, the ministry of external affairs said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble in the rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria. Photograph: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma said the Indians in Turkiye are relatively safe.

He said the government is in touch with the family members of the Indian who is missing in Turkiye.

 

India has already sent relief materials to Turkiye in four military transport aircraft.

The death toll in Turkiye and Syria due to the 7.3-magnitude earthquake has gone past 11,000.

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
