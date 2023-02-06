Earthquake Jolts Turkey, Syria

More than 600 lives were lost recorded after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023.

IMAGE: An injured child is carried away from the rubble of a building in rebel-held Azaz, Syria. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: People search through rubble following the earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Photograph: Sertac Kayar/Reuters

IMAGE: The search for people trapped in the rubble in Diyarbakir. Photograph: Reuters TV stills/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble in the rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria. Photograph: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue operations at the site of a damaged building in Jandaris. Photograph: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of a damaged building in Azaz. Photograph: Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters

IMAGE: A rescuer works at the site of a damaged building in Azaz. Photograph: Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers in Azaz. Photograph: Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters

IMAGE: People stand near an ambulance at the site of a damaged building in Azaz. Photograph: Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers carry a person away from the site of a collapsed building in Hama, Syria. Photograph: SANA/Handout/Reuters

