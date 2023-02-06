News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Earthquake Jolts Turkey, Syria

Earthquake Jolts Turkey, Syria

By REDIFF NEWS
February 06, 2023 18:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

More than 600 lives were lost recorded after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023.

 

IMAGE: An injured child is carried away from the rubble of a building in rebel-held Azaz, Syria. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: People search through rubble following the earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey. Photograph: Sertac Kayar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The search for people trapped in the rubble in Diyarbakir. Photograph: Reuters TV stills/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble in the rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria. Photograph: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue operations at the site of a damaged building in Jandaris. Photograph: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of a damaged building in Azaz. Photograph: Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A rescuer works at the site of a damaged building in Azaz. Photograph: Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers in Azaz. Photograph: Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People stand near an ambulance at the site of a damaged building in Azaz. Photograph: Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers carry a person away from the site of a collapsed building in Hama, Syria. Photograph: SANA/Handout/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ \Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
How to prevent losses in a major quake
How to prevent losses in a major quake
The DEADLIEST earthquakes from the past 25 years
The DEADLIEST earthquakes from the past 25 years
'India should prepare for a large earthquake in Uttarakhand'
'India should prepare for a large earthquake in Uttarakhand'
Another quake jolts Turkey after 1st kills over 900
Another quake jolts Turkey after 1st kills over 900
City accused of breaching more than 100 financial rules
City accused of breaching more than 100 financial rules
Will India miss Rishabh Pant in Test series vs Aus?
Will India miss Rishabh Pant in Test series vs Aus?
Win for EPS as OPS faction withdraws from bypoll race
Win for EPS as OPS faction withdraws from bypoll race
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Century's deadliest quake kills 1,300 in Turkey, Syria

Century's deadliest quake kills 1,300 in Turkey, Syria

More than 1000 dead as huge quake hits Afghanistan

More than 1000 dead as huge quake hits Afghanistan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances