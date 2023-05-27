Security stepped up in Lutyens' Delhi ahead of new Parl building inauguration

Security has been stepped up in Lutyens' Delhi ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday at an elaborate ceremony to be attended by many eminent personalities.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the new Parliament building that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi, May 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police have already issued a traffic advisory that the New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area for the period and entry of vehicles will be restricted.

The Parliament building is located in a high-security area.

Besides additional deployment, there is continuous monitoring through CCTV cameras, the police said.

While around 20 parties have announced a boycott of the ceremony, agitating wrestlers, who are demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers, are threatening to hold a protest meeting before the new Parliament building on Sunday.

However, an official said that no permission has been given for the 'women mahapanchayat' announced by the wrestlers, who have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar - about 3 km from Parliament complex.

A police official said that adequate security personnel have been deployed near the Parliament building, but refused to go into details.

Police pickets were being set up in central Delhi and tight security arrangements will be made to maintain law and order, the official said.

Also, security has been enhanced along the capital's border entry points. "Pickets will be installed and police will check the vehicles entering from borders," another official said.

The ceremony to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday will begin with an early morning havan and multi-faith prayers followed by the formal opening by Prime Minister Modi.

Representatives of as many as 25 parties and many dignitaries, including chief ministers and ministers, are expected to attend the inauguration.

According to the traffic advisory, only public transport vehicles, civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move in the New Delhi area.

Noting that many VVIPs and other dignitaries are likely to attend the inauguration ceremony, the Delhi traffic police urged people to plan their journey accordingly and avoid the New Delhi district from 5:30 am to 3 pm.