News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 19 Oppn parties to boycott new Parliament inauguration

19 Oppn parties to boycott new Parliament inauguration

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 24, 2023 12:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nineteen opposition parties, including the Congress, Left and the Trinamool Congress, on Wednesday collectively announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming it as an "undignified act" that insults the high office of the president.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the new Parliament House in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a joint statement, they said the inauguration of the Parliament building is a momentous occasion but despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the "autocratic manner" in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion.

"However, Prime Minister Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response," the opposition parties said.

The Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam, the Janata Dal-United, teh Aam Aadmi Party, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the CPI, the Samajwdi Party, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Indian Union Muslim League, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the National Conference, the Kerala Congress-Mani, the Revolutionary Socialist Party, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Rashtriya Lok Dal are the signatories of the joint statement.

Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

 

The opposition parties noted that the President is not only the Head of State in India, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses Parliament.

"In short, Parliament cannot function without the president. Yet, the prime minister has decided to inaugurate the new Parliament building without her. This undignified act insults the high office of the president, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution. It undermines the spirit of inclusion which saw the nation celebrate its first woman Adivasi President," the parties said.

They added that the new Parliament building has been built at great expense during a once-in-a-century pandemic with no consultation with the people of India or MPs, for whom it is apparently being built.

"When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

"We will continue to fight -- in letter, in spirit, and in substance -- against this 'authoritarian' prime minister and his government, and take our message directly to the people of India," the opposition parties said in their joint statement.

The opposition parties had boycotted the ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the building by Modi in December 2020, citing concerns about its timing amid farmer protests, the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic distress due to a lockdown.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
President, not PM, should open new Parliament: Cong
President, not PM, should open new Parliament: Cong
Every dictator...: Cong's dig at PM over new Parl bldg
Every dictator...: Cong's dig at PM over new Parl bldg
Why triangular: All you need to know about new Parl
Why triangular: All you need to know about new Parl
They Showed India To The World
They Showed India To The World
Is Go First fit to resume flight? DGCA audit to decide
Is Go First fit to resume flight? DGCA audit to decide
Pre-Season, management key to CSK's triumph: Gaikwad
Pre-Season, management key to CSK's triumph: Gaikwad
Delhi excise policy case: ED raids aides of AAP MP
Delhi excise policy case: ED raids aides of AAP MP
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Like The Look Of The New Parliament?

Like The Look Of The New Parliament?

Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances