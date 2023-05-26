News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC rejects PIL for inauguration of new Parliament by Prez

SC rejects PIL for inauguration of new Parliament by Prez

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 26, 2023 13:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to the Lok Sabha Secretariat for inauguration of the new Parliament building by President Droupadi Murmu.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates the new building of the Jharkhand high court in Ranchi on May 23, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha told petitioner in-person advocate Jaya Sukin that the court understands why and how this petition was filed and it is not inclined to entertain this petition under Article 32 of the Constitution.

Sukin said under Article 79, the president is the executive head of the country and she should have been invited. He, however, said if the court does not wish to entertain the petition, he be allowed to withdraw it.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said if the petition is allowed to be withdrawn, then it will be filed in the high court.

The bench then dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

 

The petition said the respondents -- the Lok Sabha Secretariat and the Union of India -- are "humiliating" the president by not inviting her for the inauguration.

The petition by an apex court lawyer was filed amid a controversy over the scheduled inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Twenty Opposition parties have decided to boycott the ceremony to protest the "sidelining" of the president.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, 19 political parties said, "When the soul of democracy has been sucked out of Parliament, we find no value in a new building."

The BJP-led NDA shot back, condemning the "contemptuous" decision.

"This act is not merely disrespectful; it is a blatant affront to the democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation," parties belonging to the ruling NDA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had recently met the prime minister and invited him to inaugurate the new building. Modi had also laid the foundation stone for the building in 2020 and most opposition parties had stayed away from the event even then.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How will new Parl be inaugurated? Here are the details
How will new Parl be inaugurated? Here are the details
If Sonia could inaugurate...: BJP goes on offensive
If Sonia could inaugurate...: BJP goes on offensive
Havan, multi-faith prayer before Parl inauguration
Havan, multi-faith prayer before Parl inauguration
Janhvi Goes Sailing
Janhvi Goes Sailing
ASK REDIFFGURU: Why No Insurance For Dental Care?
ASK REDIFFGURU: Why No Insurance For Dental Care?
Guess how much the WTC winner will take home!!
Guess how much the WTC winner will take home!!
Dhoni Meets Pathirana's Family
Dhoni Meets Pathirana's Family
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why Prez, Not PM, Must Inaugurate New Parliament

Why Prez, Not PM, Must Inaugurate New Parliament

Soul of democracy sucked out: Oppn to skip Parl launch

Soul of democracy sucked out: Oppn to skip Parl launch

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances