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Home  » News » Security Guard Murdered During Temple Robbery Attempt In Ranchi

Security Guard Murdered During Temple Robbery Attempt In Ranchi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 24, 2026 14:44 IST

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A security guard was tragically killed during a robbery attempt at a Ranchi temple, prompting a police investigation into the crime.

Key Points

  • A 55-year-old security guard was killed during a robbery attempt at Jagannath Temple in Ranchi.
  • The incident occurred late Thursday night in the Dhurwa Smart City area.
  • Police investigation reveals the accused entered the temple premises through an unlocked gate.
  • An iron rod used in the crime was recovered from the scene, and a post-mortem examination has been ordered.

A 55-year-old security guard was beaten to death by unidentified miscreants during a robbery attempt at a temple in Jharkhand's Ranchi, a senior police official said on Friday.

The incident took place late on Thursday night at the Jagannath Temple located in the Dhurwa Smart City area, under the Jagannathpur police station jurisdiction, he said.

 

Police Investigate Temple Robbery and Murder

"An unidentified man killed the guard inside the temple premises. Before fleeing the scene, he broke open the lock of a donation box kept there and took some cash," Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said.

He further said that CCTV footage showed the accused had entered the premises as one of the gates was unlocked from the inside, while the victim was asleep.

The police recovered the iron rod used in the crime from the spot, and further investigation into the matter is underway, said Digvijay Singh, the officer in charge of Jagganathpur police station.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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