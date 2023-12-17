Tension in Bihar after missing temple staff's mutilated body found in village

Tension erupted in Gopalganj district of Bihar on Sunday after the body of a local temple staff, who went missing a week ago, was found in a mutilated condition on the outskirts of a village, the police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The deceased, Manoj Kumar Sah, was last seen venturing out of the temple in Manjha village in Danapur area on Monday and his body was found on Saturday, Gopalganj superintendent of police Swarn Prabhat said.

"A rumour is being spread that he was the priest of the temple. He was a caretaker who used to sleep inside the temple premises. Locals say they had last seen him locking the temple's gate on Monday night and going out. Further details will be known after an investigation,” Prabhat said.

Asked about reports of bullet injuries found on the body, eyes missing and cuts on private parts, the SP said, "We must await the post-mortem report before addressing these queries."

On the possible motive behind the murder, Prabhat said the temple was embroiled in a land dispute.

“The case is being probed from all angles and the culprits will be brought to book at the earliest,” he added.

Sub-divisional police officer, Pranjal Tripathi, said a group of villagers had staged a demonstration on a highway in the morning in protest against the killing of a local resident.

A police party that went to the spot was attacked and its vehicle was vandalised, Tripathi said.

"But, the situation was brought under control soon and an FIR is being lodged in connection with the incident. Those who were involved in the attack on policemen will be identified and caught,” he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party lashed out at the Nitish Kumar government, alleging that the murder was proof of "jungle raj" in Bihar.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, a former Bihar BJP president, alleged in a statement, "Criminals are roaming around without fear because of the patronage they receive from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav".

The BJP stands with the bereaved family members and will fight to ensure that justice is done, it said.

“The people of Bihar will punish the government in the next elections,” Rai said in the statement.