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Pakistan Drone Strike Eliminates Three Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 06, 2026 17:05 IST

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A precise drone strike by Pakistani security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Orakzai district successfully eliminated three terrorists, underscoring ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Pakistani security forces conducted a drone strike in Orakzai district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, targeting a terrorist hideout.
  • The drone strike resulted in the deaths of three terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Islam.
  • The operation was based on intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the Tirah Valley.
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is the worst-hit region in Pakistan regarding terrorism, according to a recent report.

Security forces on Monday killed three terrorists in a drone strike in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The drone strike targeted a hideout of terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Islam in Orakzai district in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

 

Police said forces acted after receiving the intel regarding the reported presence of terrorists in Tirah Valley's Aka Khel Zarmeen Gul Chowk area in the district.

Around eight to 10 terrorists were reportedly present at the location when the strike was conducted, they said. 

As a result, three terrorists were killed and two others wounded, police said.

The terrorists killed in the strike belonged to the Aka Khel tribe, native to the Tirah Valley.

Pakistan continues to reel under terrorism, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being the worst-hit province, according to a 2025 report by Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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