Security Forces Hunt For Terrorists In Poonch District

Security forces have launched a major search operation in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, to track down suspected terrorists after an infiltration attempt was thwarted.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Security forces initiate a large-scale search operation in Poonch district to locate suspected terrorists.

The operation follows a foiled infiltration attempt in the Mankote area of Mendhar tehsil.

Army and police teams are involved in the combing operation across multiple areas.

Security has been heightened across the district with additional checkpoints and vehicle inspections.

Unconfirmed reports suggest a high-profile foreign terrorist may be operating in the valley.

Security forces have launched a multi-area search operation to track down suspected terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

Foiled Infiltration Bid Leads To Search

The operation was launched in various parts of Poonch after an infiltration bid was foiled in the Mankote area of Mendhar tehsil on May 12, killing one intruder.

Extensive Combing Operation Underway

Security personnel, including Army and police teams, launched a large-scale combing operation, covering more than five areas in the district to trace suspected militants believed to be operating in the region, they said.

Increased Security Measures

Following the killing of the infiltrator in the Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LoC), security arrangements across the district have been strengthened, with additional checkpoints established and vehicles being subjected to thorough inspection, according to officials.

Unconfirmed Reports Of Foreign Terrorist

There were unconfirmed reports about the possible presence of a high-profile foreign terrorist operating in valley. However, no official confirmation was available.