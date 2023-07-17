News
Rediff.com  » News » Army foils infiltration bid in Poonch, 2 terrorists killed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 17, 2023 22:39 IST
Security forces killed two terrorists and foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said on Monday.

IMAGE: Security forces during a cordon and search operation, at the Batadurain area in Poonch. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said while the body of one terrorist was recovered from the site, the second ultra fell into the Poonch river after being shot.

It was a joint operation by the army and Jammu Kashmir Police carried out on the intervening night of July 16-17 in the Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district, he said, adding arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site.

 

The spokesperson said the operation was launched after the alert troops noticed suspicious movement from across the LoC towards the Indian side near the Poonch River.

Army and J and K Police personnel set up anti-infiltration posture in multiple tiers to prevent any terrorist from entering or escaping, he said.

The exchange of fire began in the early hours and the two terrorists were hit.

"One of the terrorists fell on the spot while the other terrorist was observed falling in the Poonch river," he said.

'Operation Bahadur in Poonch Sector. A major infiltration bid was eliminated in a joint operation by Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police during the night of July 17 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrators have been eliminated,' the White Knight Corps said in a tweet.

The spokesperson said efforts are underway to trace the body of the terrorist who fell in the river.

Major "war like stores" including one AK-74 rifle with magazine, 11 rounds and other items for sustenance were recovered, the spokesman said.

The army also released thermal images showing the infiltration bid.

The security Forces continue to remain alert on the Line of Control and are fully prepared to thwart such attempts in the future too, spokesman said.

An increase in infiltration bids have been witnessed this year in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

On July 11, one terrorist was killed when army troops foiled an infiltration in the Nowshera area along the LoC in Rajouri district.

An Indian Army soldier was injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists attempting to cross the Line of Control in the Poonch district on June 24.

Eight days before that, an infiltration bid was foiled along the LoC in Poonch and a large consignment of arms and ammunition was seized on June 16.

Two terrorists were killed when an infiltration bid was foiled in Machail area along LoC on June 14.

Three terrorists were killed when an infiltration bid was foiled in Poonch on May 31.

On May 20, one terrorist was killed in Poonch when the army foiled an infiltration bid.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
