News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Infiltration bid foiled in JK; 3 terrorists nabbed with 10-kg IED, weapons

Infiltration bid foiled in JK; 3 terrorists nabbed with 10-kg IED, weapons

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 31, 2023 12:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration attempt with the arrest of three terrorists along with a huge consignment of arms and narcotics along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: The seizure made from the arrested terrorists included an AK assault rifle, two pistols, six grenades, a 10-kg IED which was planted inside a pressure cooker and 20 packets of suspected heroin worth over Rs 100 crore. Photograph: ANI

A defence spokesman said the terrorists, who were also in possession of a 10 kg powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED), were arrested after an exchange of fire near the border fence when they were attempting to sneak into this side.

An Army personnel and one of the terrorists were injured in the firing.

“In a joint operation by Army along with police, likely three-four terrorists were intercepted on LoC in Poonch sector while attempting to cross the fence on the night of May 30 and 31, taking advantage of bad weather and heavy rains,” Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.

 

After tracking the movement at about 1.30 am, the spokesperson said an Army ambush, on challenging them, was fired upon and in the retaliatory firefight some terrorists have been hit.

“The area is cordoned and search operation is in progress. Blood trails have been found.Three terrorists with some weapons, war-like stores including one IED and narcotics have been apprehended. One Indian Army soldier was injured in the ensuing firing and has been evacuated,” Lt Col Anand said.

The injured terrorist has been shifted to a civil hospital under police custody.

Officials said the incident took place at forward Karmara village in Gulpur sector after troops guarding the border picked up suspicious movement and challenged the persons which led to a gunfight.

The officials identified the arrested accused as Mohd Farooq (26), who received a bullet injury in his leg, Mohd Riaz (23) and Mohd Zubair (22), all residents of Karmara.

They are believed to have received the arms and narcotic consignment from across the border and were trying to smuggle it into this side when they were intercepted by the troops, the officials said.

The seizure made from the arrested persons included an AK assault rifle, two pistols, six grenades, a 10-kg IED which was planted inside a pressure cooker and 20 packets of suspected heroin worth over Rs 100 crore.

The IED was later neutralised by the experts of the bomb disposal squad, the officials said.

The search operation in the area was still going on when last reports were received, the officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
A SpyMaster On What Went Wrong In Kashmir
A SpyMaster On What Went Wrong In Kashmir
Rajouri Terror Attack Is A Warning!
Rajouri Terror Attack Is A Warning!
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
The Many, Many Faces Of Ram
The Many, Many Faces Of Ram
'Anti-national elements will exploit Manipur clashes'
'Anti-national elements will exploit Manipur clashes'
HC asks Centre to make sex with dead punishable
HC asks Centre to make sex with dead punishable
Rahul says Modi a 'specimen', knows more than god
Rahul says Modi a 'specimen', knows more than god
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

2 heavily-armed terrorists killed along LoC in J-K

2 heavily-armed terrorists killed along LoC in J-K

How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir

How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances