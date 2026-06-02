BJP Member Murdered In Jaipur; Probe Launched

A BJP member and scrap dealer was allegedly murdered in his Jaipur godown, prompting a police investigation and local protests.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points Ramavatar Khateek, a BJP member and scrap dealer, was allegedly murdered in his godown in Jaipur.

The victim was found critically injured with his throat slit inside his scrap godown.

Police are examining CCTV footage and questioning suspects to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

Family members and locals protested outside the police station, demanding immediate arrests.

A scrap dealer who was also a BJP member was allegedly murdered in his own godown in the Manoharpura area here, police said.

Investigation Launched Into BJP Member's Murder

The body was found in a blood-soaked condition inside his godown near the Manoharpur bus stand, SHO Surendra Singh said, adding that unidentified assailants attacked him and slit his throat.

The deceased, Ramavatar Khateek, was found critically injured late Monday night inside his scrap godown.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Forensic Evidence Collected at Crime Scene

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence, while police launched an investigation into the murder.

Police officials said CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined and suspects are being questioned. The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

Protests Erupt Demanding Justice

Following the incident, family members and locals staged a protest outside the Manoharpur police station, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Police said all angles are being probed.