BJP Leader Found Hanging In Rajasthan; Police Investigate

A BJP leader was found dead in Rajasthan, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and potential causes.

Key Points Arjun Singh Maida, a BJP district secretary, was found dead in Banswara, Rajasthan.

Police are investigating the death, noting injury marks on the body.

A possible argument between Maida and his wife preceded his death.

The investigation is ongoing, with police exploring all possible angles.

A BJP leader was found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said on Sunday.

BJP Leader's Death Sparks Investigation

The deceased was identified as Arjun Singh Maida (47), a district secretary of the BJP and a resident of Junakheda village.

According to ASI Ramesh Chand of Danpur police station, an argument reportedly took place between Maida and his wife on Saturday night, after which he left home.

He was later found hanging from a tree in the district.

A case was registered based on a complaint filed by his son Abhimanyu, he said.

Police said injury marks were found on the body and the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received.

Investigators are probing all possible angles in the case, they said.