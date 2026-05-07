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Home  » News » Tragedy In Pakistan: School Roof Collapse Kills Four Children

Tragedy In Pakistan: School Roof Collapse Kills Four Children

By M Zulqernain
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 07, 2026 16:28 IST

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A tragic school roof collapse in Pakistan's Punjab province has resulted in the death of at least four children, prompting urgent rescue efforts.

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A school roof collapse in Dera Ghazi Khan, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of at least four children.
  • Fourteen injured students and one teacher were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment after the school roof collapse.
  • Rescue teams are continuing relief operations at the school in Pakistan, as more children may be trapped under the rubble.
  • The death toll from the Pakistan school roof collapse may rise due to the critical condition of some injured children.

At least four schoolchildren were buried alive and several injured when their classroom's roof collapsed in a village in Punjab province of Pakistan on Thursday, an official said here.

The incident took place in Dera Ghazi Khan, some 400 kms from Lahore.

 

According to the Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122, there were a number of children present in the classroom of a private school when the roof caved in.

Rescue Efforts Underway After School Collapse

"Rescue teams recovered four dead bodies of children from the rubble, while 14 injured students were shifted to hospital for treatment," a spokesperson for the Rescue 1122 said in a statement.

One teacher was also rescued in an injured condition.

Concerns Over Rising Death Toll

He said emergency teams are busy in relief operations as more children could be under the rubble.

"Death toll may rise as some of the injured children are in critical condition," he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow and grief over the deaths of the students.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
M Zulqernain in Lahore, Pakistan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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