Home  » News » Roof Collapse at Rajasthan School; Students Escape Injury

Roof Collapse at Rajasthan School; Students Escape Injury

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 01, 2026 19:55 IST

A classroom roof collapse at a government school in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, thankfully resulted in no injuries as a quick-thinking teacher evacuated students before the structure gave way, highlighting concerns about school safety.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A classroom roof collapsed at a government school in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, but thankfully, no injuries were reported.
  • The teacher evacuated the students after hearing cracking sounds and noticing widening cracks in the ceiling.
  • The incident occurred at Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Government School in Nagla Bhagat village.
  • This incident follows a previous tragic roof collapse in Jhalawar district where children were killed, raising concerns about school infrastructure safety in Rajasthan.

The roof of a classroom in a government school in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district suddenly collapsed on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

No one was injured as the teacher had evacuated the students in time.

 

A video of the incident surfaced on social media on Sunday. The incident occurred at Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Government School in Nagla Bhagat village in the Sewar area, the official said.

He said that a teacher was briefing students about Holi celebrations when cracking sounds were heard from the ceiling and visible cracks began to widen.

The teacher immediately asked the children to rush out of the classroom. A few minutes after they moved out, the roof caved in, filling the room with dust and debris, the official from the education department said.

There were around 10 students in the classroom at the time and all escaped unhurt, he added.

Past Incidents

The collapse in Bharatpur comes months after a tragic roof collapse in Jhalawar district in July last year, in which seven children died, and more than 20 were injured at a government school in Piplodi village.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
