Rajasthan School Ceiling Collapse Injures Four Students

Four students were injured in a Rajasthan school ceiling collapse, highlighting concerns about the safety of dilapidated school buildings and the need for urgent repairs.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Four students sustained minor injuries after a ceiling collapse at a government school in Banswara, Rajasthan.

The incident occurred during class, with the falling plaster injuring students.

School principal reported the building was in a dilapidated condition, despite previous repair work.

Authorities have ordered the closure of unsafe rooms and implemented a two-shift system as a precaution.

Four students sustained minor injuries after a portion of ceiling plaster fell inside a classroom at a government senior secondary school in Rajasthan's Banswara district, officials said on Tuesday.

Ceiling Collapse Incident Details

The incident occurred on Monday morning when Class 11 students were attending lessons and the plaster suddenly collapsed.

The debris fell on desks and benches, injuring four students, officials said. They were taken to a hospital and later discharged after primary treatment.

School Building Condition Concerns

School principal Arun Vyas said the building is in a dilapidated condition and complaints had been repeatedly raised with authorities.

"Out of 13 rooms, eight are in poor condition, including three that are highly unsafe. The school had undergone repair work worth around Rs 10 lakh about two years ago," he said.

Immediate Actions Taken

District Education Officer Jaideep Purohit said instructions have been issued to keep three rooms closed and run the school in two shifts as a precautionary measure.

Further action in the matter is underway, officials added.