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Home  » News » Roof Collapse at Pakistan Aid Centre Kills Eight Women

Roof Collapse at Pakistan Aid Centre Kills Eight Women

By M Zulqernain
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 16:04 IST

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A tragic building collapse at a Pakistani aid centre has killed eight women seeking financial assistance, highlighting concerns over infrastructure safety and prompting calls for government compensation.

Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

Key Points

  • Eight women killed and over 30 injured in a roof collapse at a government building in Rahim Yar Khan, Pakistan.
  • The women were at the building to receive financial assistance from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).
  • Local residents protested the use of a dilapidated structure for the BISP centre, demanding compensation for victims.
  • Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed health authorities to provide care for the injured.

At least eight women were killed and over 30 others injured after the roof of a government building collapsed on Monday in the Punjab province of Pakistan, an official said.

The incident took place in Rahim Yar Khan (RYK) district, some 400 km from Lahore.

 

"A good number of women seeking financial assistance under the government-funded Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) had gathered at a BISP women centre's rooftop hall at Tiba Mithiar Chak (village) 123 when it caved in," RYK Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar told reporters.

He said Rescue 1122 officials reached the site and rescued those trapped under the rubble.

"Some 40 injured women were shifted to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital RYK, where doctors pronounced eight of them dead. The death toll may rise as the condition of some injured women is stated to be critical," the deputy commissioner said and added, apparently, it seems the single-storey structure was shabby and collapsed when a good number of women gathered at its rooftop.

He said the women had come to the BISP centre to collect the amount under the programme.

Public Reaction and Government Response

After the incident, local residents protested against the government for opening the BISP centre in a rundown structure. They demanded that the government compensate the dead and injured victims.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her grief over the tragic incident and directed the health authorities to provide the best facilities to the injured. She, however, did not announce any monetary compensation to the victims.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
M Zulqernain in Lahore, Pakistan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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