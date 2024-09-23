Scenes From Modi&US

Glimpses from the Modi&US event hosted in Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's honour by the Indo-American Community of USA at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York, on Sunday, September 22, 2024.
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Modi hugs rapper Hanumankind. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Modi hugs composer Devi Sri Prasad. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Aditya Gadhvi performs during the event. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters
IMAGE: Modi poses for a selfie with members of the Indian Diaspora. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Attendees at the Modi&US event. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters
IMAGE: Artistes perform Yakshagana ahead of Modi's arrival. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Performers from the Jallosh Dhol-Tasha group. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Performers get ready before the event. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters
