Scenes From Modi&US

Glimpses from the Modi&US event hosted in Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's honour by the Indo-American Community of USA at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York, on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: Modi hugs rapper Hanumankind. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi hugs composer Devi Sri Prasad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Aditya Gadhvi performs during the event. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: Modi poses for a selfie with members of the Indian Diaspora. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Attendees at the Modi&US event. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: Artistes perform Yakshagana ahead of Modi's arrival. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Performers from the Jallosh Dhol-Tasha group. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Performers get ready before the event. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com