News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Scenes From Modi&US

Scenes From Modi&US

By REDIFF NEWS
September 23, 2024 16:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses from the Modi&US event hosted in Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's honour by the Indo-American Community of USA at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York, on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

 

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Modi hugs rapper Hanumankind. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi hugs composer Devi Sri Prasad. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Aditya Gadhvi performs during the event. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Modi poses for a selfie with members of the Indian Diaspora. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Attendees at the Modi&US event. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Artistes perform Yakshagana ahead of Modi's arrival. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Performers from the Jallosh Dhol-Tasha group. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Performers get ready before the event. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
China testing us, Biden caught saying on hot mic
China testing us, Biden caught saying on hot mic
Quad leaders condemn China's actions in Indo-Pacific
Quad leaders condemn China's actions in Indo-Pacific
'Seeing Modi In Person Is Electrifying'
'Seeing Modi In Person Is Electrifying'
Hezbollah Strikes Back At Israel
Hezbollah Strikes Back At Israel
J-K poll is not about 'dharm' but...: Farooq Abdullah
J-K poll is not about 'dharm' but...: Farooq Abdullah
Recipe: Mango Slaw Chicken Burgers
Recipe: Mango Slaw Chicken Burgers
Riyan Parag's Epic Celebration
Riyan Parag's Epic Celebration

More like this

By taking me home Biden respected you, Modi tells NRIs

By taking me home Biden respected you, Modi tells NRIs

'Who's next?': Biden fumbles while introducing Modi

'Who's next?': Biden fumbles while introducing Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances