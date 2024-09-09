'Seeing Modi In Person Is Electrifying'

'Everybody is excited about the New York event. Everybody wants to see him.'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi and United States President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, June 23, 2023. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Jeevan Zutshi, founder of the Indo-American Community Federation (IACF-USA), is a prominent community leader dedicated to fostering unity within the Indian American Diaspora.

His organization is one of the many sponsoring next fortnight's Modi & US event in New York, welcoming Prime Minister Narendra D Modi.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, September 22, 2024, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Uniondale, New York state.

"India is facing multiple problems right now. We have been a little bit weakened because of the Bangladesh disaster that we just saw. Also the Deep State and a lot of these things which are surfacing. So, it's a lot of things that his leadership has to basically tackle," Jeevan Zutshi -- who, with decades of service, including leading humanitarian efforts and organizing cultural events, has been instrumental in strengthening ties between India and the US -- tells Rediff.com's US Contributor Abhijit J Masih.

IMAGE: Jeevan Zutshi, second from left, at the Howdy Modi event in Houston. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeevan Zutshi

As the founder of the Indo-American Community Federation, what does it mean to you to be involved in welcoming Prime Minister Modi to the US for the second time?

I have been very fortunate. The first time when he came to Silicon Valley, we met him that time, and then again when he came to Houston, we had a meeting with him.

We means the Kashmiri Hindus Diaspora, we had a special meeting with him. I have been fortunate in seeing him a few times.

I'll tell you, seeing him in person is very electrifying. You don't see that happen when you see a lot of these high level politicians.

Modiji is very exclusive, very special. And so we're looking forward to see him.

He always has this message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which very much goes with the theme of our organization, that, the world is one. We are all one.

We're all together, and we all have to do our karma, which is to help humanity.

The Modi event in San Jose in 2015 was a huge success, with over 18,000 attendees. How do you envision the New York event building on that legacy?

The New York event is also definitely going to be very, very, good.

We did not get enough time to plan for this. This space (the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Uniondale in New York state) is not as big as what we had in San Jose, but again, it's not any less.

Have the number of registrations exceeded the capacity?

They already have. I think it's gone up to 25,000. Everybody is excited. Everybody wants to see him.

Imagine traveling from as far as the West Coast, it's a testament to what I was just saying about Modiji.

IMAGE: Jeevan Zutshi being honored by US Congresswoman Anna Eshoo for promoting unity in diversity in March 2019. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeevan Zutshi

What makes this event different from the event in San Jose in 2015? Are there any new elements or themes that will be emphasized this time?

There are definitely new elements. At that time, Modiji had just embarked on this journey. And right now, this is his third term.

India is facing multiple problems right now. We have been a little bit weakened because of the Bangladesh disaster that we just saw.

Also the Deep State and a lot of these things which are surfacing and are now looking like a real thing. So, it's a lot of things that his leadership has to basically tackle.

What can the attendees expect at the New York event?

Well, they're going to expect the best. As always, being able to see him, hear him, that's the first thing that they're all looking forward to. There are going to be cultural programs. So many leaders from all across the country, all the leading (Indian American) organizations, will be there.

So it's a great opportunity to see all those people who love India and be part of that energy.

When did you get confirmation from the prime minister's office for the event?

I think it was probably about three weeks back.

IMAGE: Jeevan Zutshi, second from left, at the Howdy Modi event in September 2019. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeevan Zutshi

What measures are in place to ensure the event is inclusive and accessible to all members of the Indian American community, regardless of political views or affiliations?

I can tell you, it's very inclusive. The organizers are extremely cognizant of that. We have all communities.

Everyone who has shown interest, they're all part of it, irrespective of whatever somebody may believe in.

The reach out has been to all the organizations, that itself tells you that there has not been an effort which would be contrary to that.

What key messages do you hope Prime Minister Modi will convey to the Indian American community during this event?

You know his message, if you go back and always, it's always very consistent with pluralism, with promoting harmony across the board, and service and good karma, I have always gotten that from his messages to the community. It's always that. It's never otherwise.

IMAGE: Jeevan Zutshi, center, being honored by umbrella organizations of Kashmiri Pandits in New Delhi in September 2018. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jeevan Zutshi

How do you think events like this help in promoting unity and understanding, not just within the Indian American community?

His presence itself personifies unity. It personifies promoting peace and harmony and dialog between countries, between people, between communities. It always is like that. I have always felt that way.

Do you expect Prime Minister Modi to endorse Donald J Trump once again, like he had done in 2019?

I'll be honest with you. I was right there in front of him, where the stage was. I never really saw him endorsing him.

It was basically a reaction to when Trump had gone to India, and he had said 'Ab Ki Baar Modi Sarkar'.

He was trying to resonate that and it was taken differently. But then, let's be honest about it.

I'm a Democrat and even as a Democrat -- who has been a Democrat since I came to this country, which was 52 years ago -- Donald Trump is the only president or the presidential nominee who openly supports India.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com