Rediff.com  » News » 'Who's next?': Biden fumbles while introducing Modi

'Who's next?': Biden fumbles while introducing Modi

Source: PTI
September 22, 2024 21:44 IST
In yet another gaffe, United States President Joe Biden experienced an embarrassing moment during a Quad event in Wilmington, Delaware, when he struggled to introduce Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden pose for a photograph ahead of the Quad Leaders' Summit, in Wilmington on September 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

This brief confusion, captured on camera, has sparked comments on social media.

After finishing his speech at the Cancer Moonshot event on Saturday, Biden, 81, appeared to have forgotten the name of the next leader who was going to speak -- and asked his staffers.

"So, I want to thank you all for being here. And now, who am I introducing next?" After a pause of a few seconds, he asked, this time in a louder voice, “Who's next?"

There was an awkward silence in the audience. A staff member finally pointed to the podium, leading to the introduction of Modi by the compere. “Distinguished guests, the Prime Minister of the Republic of India,” the announcer said, as Modi walked towards the podium.

 

Biden then put his arm around Modi's shoulder and cracked a joke.

The embarrassing moment involving the US President, who is no stranger to public gaffes, was caught on camera and widely shared on social media.

Slamming Biden, MAGA political commentator Gunther Eagleman posted on X, "We really don't have a president. Biden completely FORGOT he was at a press conference with the Prime Minister of India. The entire world is laughing at us. This guy is COOKED."

Another X user Thomas Paine Band wrote, "This basically proves that Kamala Harris and many others very poorly trying to hide the fact that Joe Biden has never been acting as President. There is a whole bunch of treason going on!"

"This is so embarrassing," posted another X handle @akafacehots.

Entrepreneur Mario Nawfal wrote on X: “Biden looses his cool at Quad press conference.”

The Daily Mail newspaper reported: “Joe Biden was filmed snapping at staffers after an awkward gaffe during a final meeting with a group of world leaders.”

“The situation surrounding President Joe Biden continues to raise concerns regarding his fitness for office, especially following his recent public gaffe where he forgot whom to introduce during a ceremony. Critics argue this reflects a broader issue of...,” America One News said.

