Why's Kim Jong Un Looking Thrilled?

Days after testing a mysterious new weapon, North Korea launched a ballistic missile off its east coast, Associated Press reported.

Glimpses of North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un at the 'high-thrust solid-fuel motor' test as part of the development of a new strategic weapon.

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un, who reportedly had multiple health scares in recent times, smokes a cigarette at the Sohae Satellite launching ground in Tongchang-ri, North Korea. All Photographs: Korean Central News Agency via Reuters

IMAGE: Kim Jong-un inspects the machine involved in the test.

IMAGE: A view of the explosive test, meant to develop a new strategic weapon, here and below.

IMAGE: Kim surveys the result of the test.

