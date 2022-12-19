News
Why's Kim Jong Un Looking Thrilled?

Why's Kim Jong Un Looking Thrilled?

By REDIFF NEWS
December 19, 2022 08:31 IST
Days after testing a mysterious new weapon, North Korea launched a ballistic missile off its east coast, Associated Press reported.

Glimpses of North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un at the 'high-thrust solid-fuel motor' test as part of the development of a new strategic weapon.

 

IMAGE: Kim Jong Un, who reportedly had multiple health scares in recent times, smokes a cigarette at the Sohae Satellite launching ground in Tongchang-ri, North Korea. All Photographs: Korean Central News Agency via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kim Jong-un inspects the machine involved in the test.

 

IMAGE: A view of the explosive test, meant to develop a new strategic weapon, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Kim surveys the result of the test.

 

