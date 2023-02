North Korea test fired a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile in Pyongyang last weekend.

This ICBM is theoretically capable of reaching all of the United States mainland.

The missile traveled up to a maximum altitude of 5,768.5 km and flew 989 km for nearly 67 minutes hitting the target in waters of the East Sea off Korea.

IMAGE: The Hwasong-15 ICBM is launched. All photographs: North Korea's Korean Central News Agency/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com