SC ticks off Lalit Modi for social media posts, orders apology

SC ticks off Lalit Modi for social media posts, orders apology

Source: PTI
April 13, 2023 13:06 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on ex-IPL commissioner Lalit Modi over his remarks against the judiciary in a social media post, and directed him to tender an unconditional apology.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lalit Modi/Instagram

Observing that Lalit Modi is not above the law and institution, a bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said it was not satisfied with the counter-affidavit filed by him.

 

The top court directed the ex-IPL commissioner to tender an apology on social media and also in leading national newspapers.

The apex court also directed him to file an affidavit before it tendering an apology and stating that in future no such posts be made in future which would tantamount, even remotely, tarnishing the image of the Indian judiciary. 

Source: PTI
 
