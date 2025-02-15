HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Untraceable' Allahbadia posts on X, alleges death threats

Source: PTI
Listen to Article
February 15, 2025 21:40 IST

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia apologised for his remark on parents again on Saturday but said he feels scared as he and his family are receiving death threats.

IMAGE: Ranveer Allahbadia. Photograph: Kind courtesy @BeerBicepsGuy/X

Allahbadia, one of the most influential podcasters with over 16 million followers across social media platforms, landed in a major controversy over his comment on parents and sex at Samay Raina's comedy show 'India's Got Latent'.

He apologised the next day but the controversy refused to die down with police complaints filed against him and those involved with the show.

 

On Saturday, he issued another apology on X and said he and his team are cooperating with the police and all other authorities.

'I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better and I am genuinely sorry.

'I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients. I'm feeling scared and I don't know what to do. But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India,' he wrote.

Raina has deleted all the 18 episodes of the show from YouTube, saying it was too much to handle for him though he will cooperate with authorities.

Earlier in the day, an official said that Mumbai police are unable to trace Allahbadia as his phone remains switched off, while they have given comedian Samay Raina time till March 10 to appear before them.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
