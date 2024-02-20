SC overturns Chandigarh mayoral poll result, declares AAP winner

The Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the result of the Chandigarh mayoral poll in which the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate had emerged an unlikely winner, and declared defeated Aam Aadmi Party-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the new city mayor.

IMAGE: AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar. Photograph: ANI

It also ordered prosecution of the returning officer for the poll, Anil Masih, a BJP leader, for his 'misdemeanour', after finding serious faults in the conduct of the January 30 election.

The apex court made it clear that it was not quashing the entire electoral exercise and restricting itself to dealing with the wrong-doings in the counting process which led to invalidation of eight votes cast in Kumar's favour.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said it was evident that Masih made deliberate attempt to deface eight ballot papers.

The BJP had won the mayoral poll defeating the comfortably placed AAP-Congress alliance candidate after the returning officer declared as invalid eight votes of the coalition partners, drawing accusations of tampering with ballots.

Manoj Sonkar of the BJP had defeated Kuldeep Kumar after polling 16 votes against his rival's 12 to bag the mayor's post.

Sonkar, however, resigned subsequently, while three AAP councillors defected to the BJP.

Meanwhile, the AAP called the Supreme Court's order as 'a big victory for democracy', and demanded that BJP leaders apologise to the country for its 'dishonesty' during the elections.

"The Supreme Court's order has exposed the BJP and shown it the mirror. The party's leaders should apologise to the country if they have any shame left," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told a press conference in New Delhi.

"It is a matter of grave concern that if the BJP and its central government can do such open stealing and dishonesty in such a small poll, what would they do in other elections where there are no microphones and CCTV cameras," Bharadwaj said.