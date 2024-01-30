News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP defeats INDIA bloc in Chandigarh mayoral polls

BJP defeats INDIA bloc in Chandigarh mayoral polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 30, 2024 14:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Manoj Sonkar on Tuesday defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Kuldeep Kumar, who was fielded as part of an alliance with the Congress, to win the post of mayor in the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

IMAGE: BJP's Manoj Sonkar with other party leaders celebrates his victory in the Chandigarh mayoral polls on Monday. Photograph: ANI on X

Sonkar polled 16 votes while Kumar secured 12. Eight votes were declared invalid.

Councillors of Indian Narional Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc parties AAP and Congress protested as soon as the results were announced.

 

From Delhi, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of 'cheating'.

The newly elected mayor will hold the elections to the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

As part of the alliance, the AAP was contesting for the mayor's post while the Congress has fielded candidates for senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

The polls, being held following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, assume significance with opposition INDIA bloc members Congress and AAP joining hands, even though they are yet to agree on seat-sharing in Punjab.

The BJP has 14 councillors in the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

The AAP has 13 councillors and the Congress seven. The Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor.

In a post on 'X', Kejriwal expressed 'serious concern' over the "cheating" carried out in broad daylight.

"If these people can stoop to this level in a mayoral poll, they can go to any extent in the national elections," the Delhi chief minister said in an apparent reference to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"This is very worrying," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
4 Fascinating Reasons Why BJP Won!
4 Fascinating Reasons Why BJP Won!
Has Congress Flunked Ram-Given Revival Opportunity?
Has Congress Flunked Ram-Given Revival Opportunity?
'BJP Wants India To Become Like Iran'
'BJP Wants India To Become Like Iran'
Sizzlingly Hot Alisha
Sizzlingly Hot Alisha
'Maratha agitation was government-sponsored'
'Maratha agitation was government-sponsored'
Pak ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail
Pak ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail
15 PFI workers get death for killing BJP leader
15 PFI workers get death for killing BJP leader
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How Can Congress Defeat Modi?

How Can Congress Defeat Modi?

2024 Challenge For INDIA Grows Every Day!

2024 Challenge For INDIA Grows Every Day!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances