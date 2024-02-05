Won't allow democracy to be murdered like this: SC on C'garh mayor poll

Appalled by the alleged defacing of ballot papers in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the Supreme Court on Monday said this is a mockery of democracy and ordered that the ballots and the video of the electoral proceedings be preserved.

IMAGE: AAP supporters engage in a scuffle with police personnel as they protest against the BJP over the Chandigarh mayor election issue, near the AAP office, in New Delhi, February 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Taking note of a plea of an Aam Aadmi Party councillor alleging wrongdoing in the polls, the court issued notices to the Chandigarh authorities, including the civic body.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra expressed annoyance after watching the video of the electoral proceedings and said that, prima facie, the returning officer was “defacing” the ballot papers.

"This is a mockery of democracy. We are appalled by what has happened. We will not allow democracy to be murdered like this," the CJI said.

The bench ordered that the ballot papers and the video recordings of the proceedings be preserved.

One of the AAP councillors had moved the top court challenging a Punjab and Haryana high court order that refused to grant any interim relief to the party seeking fresh mayoral polls in Chandigarh.

The BJP on January 30 swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls against the Congress-AAP alliance.

Manoj Sonkar of the Bharatiya Janata Party had defeated the AAP's Kuldeep Kumar for the mayor's post, polling 16 votes against his rival's 12.

Eight votes were declared invalid.