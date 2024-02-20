News
8 invalidated votes in Chandigarh mayoral poll to be counted: SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 20, 2024 16:15 IST
The Supreme Court said on Tuesday it would direct recounting of votes polled in the controversial Chandigarh mayoral election and declaration of result after considering the eight “defaced” ballots which were declared invalid by the returning officer.

IMAGE: Returniong officer Anil Masih. Photograph: Screen grab

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra has commenced hearing the plea of defeated Aam Aadmi Party candidate for the election Kuldeep Kumar, accusing returning officer Anil Masih of electoral malpractices.

The top court is scrutinising the ballot papers and watching the video recordings which were brought before it by a judicial officer appointed by the Punjab & Haryana high court's Registrar General.

“We would like to see ballots which were invalidated,” the CJI said at the outset.

 

The hearing is still underway.

The top court had on Monday voiced its deep concern over the "horse-trading" and said it will examine the ballot papers and video recording of the counting. It said instead of ordering fresh polls, it may consider declaration of results on the basis of votes already cast.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won the Chandigarh mayoral polls on January 30 defeating the comfortably placed AAP-Congress alliance candidate after the returning officer declared as invalid eight votes of the coalition partners, drawing accusations of tampering with ballots.

BJP's Manoj Sonkar defeated Kuldeep Kumar after polling 16 votes against his rival's 12 to bag the mayor's post. Sonkar, however, resigned subsequently, while three AAP councillors defected to the BJP.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
