Rediff.com  » News » SC grants bail to TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale

SC grants bail to TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale

Source: PTI
April 17, 2023 18:43 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a case related to alleged misuse of money collected through crowdfunding.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath, while granting relief to the leader, noted that a charge sheet has already been filed in the case.

 

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad cyber crime branch from Delhi on December 30, 2022.

He is facing charges under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 467 (forgery) of the IPC.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
