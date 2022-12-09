News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hours after getting bail, TMC's Saket Gokhale arrested again

Hours after getting bail, TMC's Saket Gokhale arrested again

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 09, 2022 09:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hours after he secured bail from a metropolitan court, Gujarat police re-arrested Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a case related to his tweet about the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saket Gokhale/Facebook

Gokhale on December 1 tweeted a news clipping about information purportedly obtained through the Right to Information claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi after the bridge collapse cost Rs 30 crore.

 

The TMC spokesperson was granted bail after he was produced before the court in Ahmedabad on Thursday following the completion of his police custody but was soon arrested in another case registered by Morbi police.

The party said it has sent a three-member delegation to Morbi, after the development.

'BJP4Gujarat's nefarious agenda is out again,' it tweeted.

'Our National spokesperson @SaketGokhale was arrested again moments after his release by the Gujarat Police, with no good reason.'

Claiming that people's democratic rights are under threat, the TMC sought his 'unconditional release'.

'RTI reveals that Modi's visit to Morbi for a few hours cost Rs 30 cr. Of this, Rs 5.5 cr was purely for 'welcome, event management, & photography',' Gokhale had tweeted.

On Tuesday, the Press Information Bureau tweeted a 'fact check' saying the information was fake.

The news clipping appeared to be from a local Gujarati newspaper.

An FIR was registered against Gokhale on the charges of forgery and printing defamatory content and he was arrested on December 6.

The prime minister had visited Gujarat on November 1, a day after a colonial-era suspension bridge on the Machchu river in Morbi town collapsed leaving 135 people dead.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'To oppose the BJP does not mean one is unpatriotic'
'To oppose the BJP does not mean one is unpatriotic'
The Indian State is always up to mischief against citizens
The Indian State is always up to mischief against citizens
Why Modi govt is crushing dissent
Why Modi govt is crushing dissent
'Can I make Rs 2 cr in five years?'
'Can I make Rs 2 cr in five years?'
Why Are The Santas Running?
Why Are The Santas Running?
What Is Xi Doing In Saudi Arabia?
What Is Xi Doing In Saudi Arabia?
How exit polls on Guj, HP differ from actual results
How exit polls on Guj, HP differ from actual results
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

More like this

'You wake up to see who was arrested last night'

'You wake up to see who was arrested last night'

'Govt says what we do is fine and you must accept it'

'Govt says what we do is fine and you must accept it'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances