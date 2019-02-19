rediff.com

SC disposes plea challenging Rao's appointment as interim CBI chief

February 19, 2019 11:29 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of a plea challenging the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as interim Central Bureau of Investigation director.          

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Vineet Saran said no further interference is required as the relief has already been granted with the appointment of a full time CBI director.           

 

The verdict came on a plea of NGO, Common Cause, which had challenged the appointment of Rao as interim CBI director.             

On February 4, Rishi Kumar Shukla, a 1983-batch IPS officer, took charge of the probe agency as a full-fledged director. 

