Like Rashmika-Salman's jodi? VOTE!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram and Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Salman Khan's film Sikander has got a heroine: Rashmika Mandanna.

The film will be directed by A R Murugadoss of Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty fame, and release in theatres on Eid 2025. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

'Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025,' the production company posted on Instagram.

Rashmika is excited to be a part of the project, and she posted on Instagram: 'You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of #Sikandar.'

Besides Sikandar, Rashmika will be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, which reunites her with Allu Arjun.

She also stars in Chaava with Vicky Kaushal.

