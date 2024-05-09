News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Rashmika-Salman's Jodi? VOTE!

Like Rashmika-Salman's Jodi? VOTE!

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 09, 2024 13:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photographs: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram and Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Salman Khan's film Sikander has got a heroine: Rashmika Mandanna.

The film will be directed by A R Murugadoss of Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty fame, and release in theatres on Eid 2025. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

'Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025,' the production company posted on Instagram.

 

Rashmika is excited to be a part of the project, and she posted on Instagram: 'You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of #Sikandar.'

Besides Sikandar, Rashmika will be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, which reunites her with Allu Arjun.

She also stars in Chaava with Vicky Kaushal.

Like Rashmika-Salman's jodi? VOTE!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I'm The OG Pan India Superstar!'
'I'm The OG Pan India Superstar!'
'I'm Somebody You Don't Mess With'
'I'm Somebody You Don't Mess With'
Does Kangana Get Same Respect As Amitabh?
Does Kangana Get Same Respect As Amitabh?
'Kohli's the best batter of this generation'
'Kohli's the best batter of this generation'
Sonakshi's Look Test For Heeramandi
Sonakshi's Look Test For Heeramandi
Recipe: Mayur's Wood Apple Chutney
Recipe: Mayur's Wood Apple Chutney
When Coast Guard Came To Ajin's Rescue
When Coast Guard Came To Ajin's Rescue

More like this

Meet Suhagan Chudail

Meet Suhagan Chudail

Watch Baahubali, Now In Animation

Watch Baahubali, Now In Animation

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances