Rediff.com  » News » Sayonara Abe-San

Sayonara Abe-San

By Rediff News Bureau
July 12, 2022 13:00 IST
Abe Shinzo's private funeral took place at the Zojoji temple, a centuries old temple in Tokyo housing the tombs of ancient military rulers.

 

IMAGE: A mourner at the Zojoji temple. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People gather to offer flowers at the Zojoji temple. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People wait in line to pay their last respects to Japan's longest serving prime minister. Photograph: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The scene outside the Zojoji temple. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A honor guard from the Japanese Self-Defence Forces, officials and mourners at the Zojoji temple. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police officers stand guard outside the temple. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners sign a condolence book for Abe. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Brazilian couple living in Japan hold a banner after offering flowers for Abe. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
