Sayonara Abe-San

Abe Shinzo's private funeral took place at the Zojoji temple, a centuries old temple in Tokyo housing the tombs of ancient military rulers.

IMAGE: A mourner at the Zojoji temple. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather to offer flowers at the Zojoji temple. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: People wait in line to pay their last respects to Japan's longest serving prime minister. Photograph: Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

IMAGE: The scene outside the Zojoji temple. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

IMAGE: A honor guard from the Japanese Self-Defence Forces, officials and mourners at the Zojoji temple. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers stand guard outside the temple. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners sign a condolence book for Abe. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: A Brazilian couple living in Japan hold a banner after offering flowers for Abe. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

