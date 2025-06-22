HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Satellite images show damage at Iranian nuclear sites

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
June 22, 2025 17:10 IST

Satellite images analysed by the Associated Press show significant damage at Iran's underground nuclear facility in Fordo following recent United States airstrikes.

IMAGE: Satellite image over Fordow, after the US struck the underground nuclear facility, near Qom, Iran, on June 22, 2025. Photograph: 2025 Planet Labs PBC via Reuters

The imagery, captured by Planet Labs PBC on Sunday, indicates that the entry tunnels to the fortified site were targeted, with visible destruction at access points and possible impact on the mountain that houses the facility.

The images suggest the use of specialised American bunker-buster bombs, with debris scattered around and sections of the once-brown mountain turned grey.

 

A haze of light smoke is also seen lingering over the site.

If the tunnel entrances have indeed been sealed, Iran would be forced to excavate the facility to regain access.

Tehran has not yet released an official assessment of the extent of the damage.

AGENCIES
