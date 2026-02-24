Sasikala announces new party ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

V K Sasikala, the confidante of the late J Jayalalithaa, has announced the launch of a new political party in Tamil Nadu, signaling a potential shift in the state's political landscape ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

IMAGE: V K Sasikala pays tribute to Jayalalithaa on her eighth death anniversary, in Chennai on December 5, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and confidante of late party supremo J Jayalalithaa, V K Sasikala, on Tuesday announced the launch of a new political party, just months ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections where a four-cornered contest is likely with her arrival.

Sasikala, close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa asserted that, 'we are going to witness a new political chapter'.

Addressing an event to mark the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa at Kamuthi near in Ramanathapuram, she declared: "I will soon announce the name of the new party, there is no change in it. It will function as a party that defeats opponents and betrayers alike; we are going to witness a new (political) chapter."

"As far as I'm concerned, I have made a clear decision, it is for the sake of Tamil Nadu, its people and for our cadres; we are going to witness a new arena (chapter), we are going to start a new party, this will be a Dravidian party," she added.

The party will be for the common man, the ordinary and poor, following the path of Dravidian stalwart C N Annadurai, MGR (M G Ramachandran) and 'Amma' Jayalalithaa, she added.

Sasikala's entry to make TN fight four-cornered

Her foray with a new party could well result in a four-cornered electoral contest in the state Assembly polls, due in April, with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance on one side and the AIADMK-headed National Democratic Alliance on the other.

Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is making its electoral debut in the hustings slated in about two months.

Sasikala alleged that the DMK was an evil force and vowed to dislodge it from the seat of power.

On Tuesday, Sasikala unveiled the flag of the to-be named party and it features the images of Dravidian icon Annadurai, AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran (MGR) and Jayalalithaa.

The flag is a horizontal tricolour of black on top, white on middle and red on the bottom.

Explaining the events that unfolded following the demise of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, she slammed AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and said she named him as the chief minister then and was very careful to ensure that the party-led government (2016-21) did not fall due to instability.

She targeted Palaniswami on several counts including objection to sporting AIADMK flag on her vehicle.

She said the very same person whom she named as chief minister (Palaniswami) got her eased out of the party just like 'flinging a piece of paper'.

"I do not display my anger and I learnt it from Thalaivar (MGR)," she said.

'Opponents spread tales that I killed Jayalalithaa'

On ex-CM O Panneerselvam -- she said his decision to rebel when Palaniswami was named the chief minister -- by pursuing a 'Dharma Yudham' eventually caused him problems, which continues to this day for him.

On Jayalalithaa's 72-day hospitalisation in 2016, she said: "I had even fixed an auspicious time to bring her home. But unexpectedly, she suffered a heart attack-like episode."

Also, Sasikala said opponents spread tales that she 'killed' Jayalalithaa.

"Will anybody believe this," she asked, adding this was done eyeing political gains and there was no truth to it.

Sasikala said she remained in a Bengaluru jail and did not heed the advise of the then AIADMK ministers including K A Sengottaiyan (now in TVK) to get transferred to a prison in Tamil Nadu.

Between 2017 and 2021, she was imprisoned in Bengaluru after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

Sasikala said she remained in a Karnataka prison and did not consider moving to Tamil Nadu as that could have paved the way for the DMK to raise suspicions and level allegations against the then AIADMK regime.

She alleged that, 'daily I faced problems' in the Bengaluru jail and further claimed that she was faulted there for everything.

The background to such a scenario was due to the influence exerted by powers-that-be over officials in the neighbouring state.

Though Karnataka authorities granted 15 days parole to her, there was no response from the Tamil Nadu government led by Palaniswami that she had installed.

Later, a top Chennai police official told Karnataka jail authorities that they could provide 'police permission' for her stay in Chennai for only five days as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (Palaniswami) himself had said so, she claimed.

She faced several conditions imposed by Tamil Nadu authorities for her stay in Chennai and she was specifically told to not stay in the Poes Garden residence of late Jayalalithaa; and she was told that if this condition was flouted even the 5-day permission would be withdrawn, she further alleged.

On Tuesday, she distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries.

Later speaking to reporters she said she had all along been waiting for this moment.

"I have been in politics for 39 years. I waited for nine years. This moment is ours - from members at branch level to the entire state - they all have a right to the flag. That's why the flag contains the images of the three leaders. This will give confidence to the poor," she said.

Sasikala said she will dispense people's governance on the path shown by MGR and Jayalalithaa.

The flag symbolises eradication of poverty, equality and employment generation, she said. Amid speculation that she may launch a new party and ahead of the anniversary event, Sasikala had asserted that she would soon, 'give good news'.