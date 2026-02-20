HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP applying pressure but no alliance with them, says TVK

BJP applying pressure but no alliance with them, says TVK

February 20, 2026 19:01 IST

Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has rejected any possibility of an alliance with the BJP, citing ideological differences and alleged pressure tactics.

Actor-politician Vijay

IMAGE: Actor-politician Vijay. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Vijay's TVK has asserted it will not form an alliance with the BJP despite alleged pressure.
  • The BJP reportedly exerted pressure through means such as CBI inquiries and stalling Vijay's film Jananayagan.
  • TVK General Secretary Arun Raj reiterated Vijay's stance against aligning with 'communal forces'.

Actor-politician Vijay-led TVK on Friday asserted that the party would not forge an alliance with the BJP, despite what it described as mounting pressure from the saffron party.

"Earlier, they (the BJP) were not exerting pressure. It is only now that they have begun to do so. They tried to apply pressure in many ways. It has even gone to the extent of CBI inquiry and stalling of Vijay's film (Jananayagan). You (media) know what happened," Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam General Secretary (Policy and Propaganda) Arun Raj told reporters in Chennai.

 

Vijay had appeared before the CBI in Delhi on January 12 for questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case.

BJP is TVK's ideological opponent

Reiterating his party's stand, Raj referred to Vijay's remarks made at a party event in Mahabalipuram, where Vijay ruled out any alliance with "communal forces".

"In the very first conference itself, out thalaivar (party chief Vijay) clearly stated that the BJP is an ideological opponent. It takes courage to declare that the ruling parties both at the Centre and the state are enemies." he said, responding to a query that the TVK Chief had not directly criticised the BJP during the party campaigns.

Responding to a question on the party's election manifesto, he said, "It is being prepared under the direct supervision of the party chief."

Source: PTI
