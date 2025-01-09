HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sarpanch murder: Ajit Pawar has asked Fadnavis to...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Listen to Article
January 09, 2025 17:32 IST

x

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said no one will be spared in the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case even as he defended his party and cabinet colleague Dhananjay Munde.

IMAGE: Ajit Pawar with Dhananjay Munde. Photograph: ANI Photo

Massajog sarpanch Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for trying to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project in the region. A murder case and an extortion case linked to the killing are being probed by a special investigation team of the state CID.

"I have told Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to act against the guilty in the sarpanch murder irrespective of the party that person belongs to. Fadnavis has said action will be taken against anyone linked to the brutal killing," Pawar told reporters in Pune.

 

Asked about the demand being made from various quarters for the resignation of Munde, Pawar said the latter has told him he was not involved in the brutal murder of Deshmukh.

"The court, SIT, CID are probing the sarpanch murder case thoroughly. No one will be spared in the case," the Nationalist Congress Party chief asserted.

Asked whether Munde should resign from the Fadnavis government on moral grounds, Pawar claimed, "He has said he is not even remotely linked to the case. He also said that any agency can probe the case. People levelling allegations must hand over evidence they have to probe agencies."

Munde, MLA from Parli in Beed, is under attack from opposition parties and even some leaders of the ruling Mahayuti as Walmik Karad, the key accused in the extortion case linked to the sarpanch's murder, is his close aide.

The murder has triggered statewide protests.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
