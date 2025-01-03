Fadnavis' First Challenge: Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case

'The CM's credibility is on the line.'

IMAGE: Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde, Devendra Fadnavis and Munde's controversial aide Walmik Karad soon after the Mahayuti alliance won a huge victory in the Maharashtra assembly election. Photograph: Walmik Karad/Instagram

Barely a month into his second stint as Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis is embroiled in what many are calling his first major political crisis: The Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

The gruesome abduction and killing of a village sarpanch in Massajog village in Kej taluka in Beed district has not only raised questions about law and order in the state -- Fadnavis is also the state's home minister -- but has also brought to light the murky nexus between politics, crime, and power.

At the centre of the controversy is Walmik Karad -- a close aide of Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde -- whose alleged involvement in the murder has sparked a political firestorm. Munde was recently sworn in as the minister of food, civil supplies and consumer protection in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet.

Social activist and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Anjali Damania has demanded the resignations of Dhananjay Munde and his estranged first cousin, state Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde, for their alleged nexus that rules over Beed as their political fiefdom. Damania was in Beed recently seeking justice for Deshmukh.

Sanjay Raut, the Rajya Sabha MP from the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party, has also demanded that Dhananjay Munde be dismissed for a free and fair investigation into the Deshmukh murder case.

Fadnavis, who was sworn in as chief minister on December 5, has appointed a 10 member special investigation team consisting of senior police officers from Pune and Beed to probe the murder charges against Walmik Karad, who surrendered before the Pune police on December 31, after being on the run since December 9 when Deshmukh was abducted and later murdered.

As the Opposition turns up the heat on Fadnavis and his government, this case has become a litmus test for his administration's resolve to uphold justice and accountability.

The Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case

Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch from Massajog village in Beed district, was a vocal opponent of alleged corruption and land-grabbing activities in his area. On December 9, 2024, he was abducted by a group of assailants, and his tortured body was discovered days later, sparking outrage across the state.

Deshmukh had reportedly been resisting pressure from powerful individuals, including Karad, over a Rs 2 crore extortion demand linked to a land deal involving the Avaada Group's renewable energy project in Beed.

Deshmukh, who had taken a stand against these demands, became a target. "Santosh was fighting for the villagers. He wanted transparency and fairness in the land deals, but that didn't sit well with powerful people," said a local activist.

A local BJP leader said Deshmukh had been receiving threats in the weeks leading up to his death. "He told us he was being pressured to back off from opposing Karad's demands."

The Rise of Walmik Karad and Links to Dhananjay Munde

IMAGE: Walmik Karad with Dhananjay Munde. Photograph: Walmik Karad/Instagram

Walmik Karad's rise from a small-time political operator to a key figure in Beed politics is closely tied to his association with Dhananjay Munde. The duo share a long-standing bond that transcends political alliances, with Karad often described as Munde's "shadow" and "right-hand man".

Known as Munde's troubleshooter, Karad's influence grew as he reportedly acted as the minister's enforcer in the district.

'Walmik is not just an aide; he's family. He's been with me through thick and thin, handling the ground realities of Beed so I can focus on my responsibilities as a minister,' Munde said at a public rally in Beed in 2023.

Critics argue that this friendship enabled Karad's allegedly dubious ventures, giving him unchecked power.

"Karad's proximity to Munde gave him access to power corridors, allowing him to influence administrative decisions and expand his sphere of influence," alleged the local social activist from Beed.

Land Deals and Criminal Allegations

Karad's troubles began with allegations of extortion in a Rs 2 crore land deal involving the Avaada Group, a renewable energy company with operations in Massajog village. Opposition leaders allege Karad used his proximity to Munde to strengthen his business interests.

Things took a darker turn with the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village who had opposed Karad's demands. On December 9, 2024, Deshmukh was abducted and killed, his body later found with visible signs of torture.

The Opposition quickly linked Karad to the murder, demanding an inquiry.

"Karad's actions reflect a larger rot under Fadnavis' administration. We want an impartial probe into how a man with such serious allegations against him was allowed to operate freely," Ambadas Danve, the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Leader of the Opposition in the state legislative council, told Rediff.com.

Karad's Surrender and Political Fallout

After weeks of evading arrest, Walmik Karad surrendered before the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Pune on December 31, 2024. In a video message released before his surrender, Karad claimed innocence, calling the allegations a 'political conspiracy' to target him and Dhananjay Munde.

His surrender has done little to quell the uproar. Opposition parties, led by the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), have launched a scathing attack on the government.

'This is the first real test of CM Fadnavis' resolve,' said Sanjay Raut during a press conference. 'If the CM and home minister fail to act decisively, they will find the Opposition on the streets.'

'This government and Deevndraji claim to uphold law and order, but their actions show otherwise. Why was Karad allowed to roam free for weeks? What is the CM hiding?' Congress MLA Nana Patole said.

Fadnavis Under Pressure

As chief minister and home minister, Devendra Fadnavis faces a dual challenge: Addressing the growing public outrage and maintaining the stability of his newly-formed government.

'This is no ordinary case. It goes to the heart of how this government operates,' said Patole. 'Fadnavis cannot escape responsibility. The opposition will expose his double standards on law and order.'

Within the BJP, there are murmurs of unease over how the case is being handled. "The CM's credibility is on the line. This isn't just about Karad; it's about whether the government can deliver on its promise of good governance," said a senior BJP leader.