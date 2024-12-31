HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Beed sarpanch murder: Maha minister's aide surrenders

Beed sarpanch murder: Maha minister's aide surrenders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 31, 2024 13:44 IST

x

Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad, wanted in an extortion case linked to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district, surrendered before police in Pune on Tuesday, officials said.

IMAGE: Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad. Photograph: Video grab

Before going to the police, Karad posted a video on social media, announcing that he would surrender and claimed he was being linked to the murder case due to political vendetta.

According to police, Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and brutally killed on December 9 allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some individuals who had demanded money from a windmill company in Beed district.

Four persons were earlier arrested in the case.

 

On Tuesday, Karad along with associates arrived in a car at the Crime Investigation Department's (CID) office in Pune's Pashan area and surrendered before the police, the officials said.

Before going to the CID office, Karad released a video wherein he said, "I am surrendering before the CID officials in Pune in a fake case registered against me in Kej taluka of Beed district. Those who are involved in Santosh Deshmukh's case should be punished and hanged to death. My name is being taken in the case due to political vendetta."

On Saturday, thousands of people participated in a silent protest march in Beed city to demand Karad's arrest in the sarpanch murder case.

Opposition parties and a BJP MLA have accused NCP minister Dhananjay Munde of having close links with his aide Walmik Karad, and have demanded his resignation for an impartial probe into the murder case.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, has announced a judicial probe into the murder of the sarpanch.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Beed boils over sarpanch murder, allies want Munde out
Beed boils over sarpanch murder, allies want Munde out
Maha BJP MLA in a soup over remarks against actor
Maha BJP MLA in a soup over remarks against actor
'Maharashtra Is Not UP'
'Maharashtra Is Not UP'
'Modi Was Not A Factor In Maharashtra'
'Modi Was Not A Factor In Maharashtra'
'Maharashtra's Economy Is Going Sri Lanka's Way'
'Maharashtra's Economy Is Going Sri Lanka's Way'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Richest Chief Minister Is...

webstory image 2

7 Indian Legendary Dessert Spots Make Global Rankings

webstory image 3

Vidya Balan's Most Iconic Sari Moments

VIDEOS

Witness the year's last sunrise with breathtaking views1:56

Witness the year's last sunrise with breathtaking views

Sunil Pal reveals what happened when he was 'kidnapped'13:29

Sunil Pal reveals what happened when he was 'kidnapped'

People enjoy last sunrise of the year 2024 at Kolkata beach1:09

People enjoy last sunrise of the year 2024 at Kolkata beach

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD