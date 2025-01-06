HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Beed sarpanch murder: Jarange booked over remarks against Munde

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 06, 2025

Beed police have booked Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde over the murder of a sarpanch in the district, an official said.

IMAGE: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil. Photograph: ANI Photo

Following a complaint by one Tukaram Aghav, the Parli police here on Sunday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Jarange over the remarks and on charges of creating a divide in the society.

During a rally in Parbhani on Saturday, Jarange targeted NCP minister Munde over the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district. The activist had said the Maratha community wouldn't allow Munde to roam on the streets if Dehmukh's family was harmed.

 

His remarks upset Munde's supporters, who demanded that a case be registered against Jarange. They had also protested against the activist outside the Shivajinagar police station in Beed.

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, apparently because he tried to thwart an attempt to extort money from an energy firm operating a windmill project.

Police have so far arrested seven persons in the murder case.

Walmik Karad, an associate of Munde, has been arrested in the extortion case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is conducting a probe into the cases.

The murder has acquired a caste conflict angle as Deshmukh was a Maratha, while most of the accused are Vanjari, a dominant community in the Beed region.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Sarpanch murder: Munde's aide turns in, govt in soup
Beed sarpanch murder: Rift in Mahayuti widens
Beed boils over sarpanch murder, allies want Munde out
Beed sarpanch murder: Maha govt forms 10-member SIT
Beed sarpanch murder: 3 accused held; 7 nabbed so far
