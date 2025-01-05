HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Beed sarpanch murder: Rift in Mahayuti widens, NCP hits back at BJP MLA

Beed sarpanch murder: Rift in Mahayuti widens, NCP hits back at BJP MLA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2025 13:27 IST

x

Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Suraj Chavan on Sunday took objection to Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Suresh Dhas targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over the probe into the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an X post, Chavan asked if Dhas does not trust the state home department that it will conduct a fair probe into the murder.

Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis holds charge of the home department.

 

Chavan said if anyone from the NCP is found involved in the murder case, Pawar will not hesitate to take action against him.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, apparently because he tried to thwart an attempt to extort money from an energy firm operating a windmill project.

Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested in the extortion case.

Police have so far arrested seven persons in connection with the murder case.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is conducting a probe into the case.

During a protest in Parbhani on Saturday, Dhas targeted NCP head and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, asking what happened to his promise (an apparent reference to the probe into the case), Chavan said.

"If anyone from the NCP is found involved in the murder case, Ajit Pawar will not spare him," he asserted.

"I want to request Devendra Fadnavis to ask Dhas not to vitiate the cordial atmosphere of the Mahayuti alliance. If Ajit Pawar is defamed, we will respond appropriately," the NCP leader added.

Notably, Dhas has also been targeting Dhananjay Munde, amid a political blame-game over the Deshmukh murder case.

On Saturday, Dhas alleged that two men arrested from Pune in the murder case are just 'pawns' while the 'key accused' are roaming free.

The murder case has acquired a caste conflict angle as Deshmukh was a Maratha, while most of the accused are Vanjari, a dominant community in the Beed region.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Sarpanch murder: Munde's aide turns in, govt in soup
Sarpanch murder: Munde's aide turns in, govt in soup
Beed sarpanch murder: Maha govt forms 10-member SIT
Beed sarpanch murder: Maha govt forms 10-member SIT
Beed boils over sarpanch murder, allies want Munde out
Beed boils over sarpanch murder, allies want Munde out
Maha BJP MLA in a soup over remarks against actor
Maha BJP MLA in a soup over remarks against actor
Maha police may invoke MCOCA in sarpanch murder case
Maha police may invoke MCOCA in sarpanch murder case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Indicators You Have Low Estrogen Levels

webstory image 2

5 Winter-Friendly Beverages To Keep Warm

webstory image 3

The OnePlus Watch 3 Series Will Mind Your Health

VIDEOS

Malaika will take your heart away1:00

Malaika will take your heart away

Neha and Aisha Sharma spotted in Bandra1:22

Neha and Aisha Sharma spotted in Bandra

Himachal Pradesh: Thousands gather for Bhunda festival after 40 years1:15

Himachal Pradesh: Thousands gather for Bhunda festival...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD