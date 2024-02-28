News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Santhan, released Rajiv Gandhi killer, dies

Santhan, released Rajiv Gandhi killer, dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 28, 2024 10:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Santhan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who was later freed by the Supreme Court, died here on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest, a government official said.

Santhan alias T Suthendiraraja (55) is a Sri Lankan national and was one of the seven persons set free by the Supreme Court in 2022 after they served over 20 years of jail term in connection with the killing of the former prime minister near here in 1991.

E Theranirajan, Dean of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where Santhan was undergoing treatment for "liver failure", said he died at 7.50 am.

 

Santhan suffered a cardiac arrest around 4 am on Wednesday but was 'revived' following a CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) procedure and was given an oxygen supply and was on a ventilator, Theranirajan told reporters.

However, Santhan did not respond to treatment "and he died at 7.50 am today," he said.

"A post mortem will be conducted....legal arrangements are underway for the body to be sent to Sri Lanka," he added.

The deceased was admitted to the hospital here from a special camp in Tiruchirappalli, where he was lodged post his release, on January 27 for "liver failure", the Dean said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
See us as victims, not killers: Rajiv case convict
See us as victims, not killers: Rajiv case convict
Why wasn't Sivarasan caught alive?
Why wasn't Sivarasan caught alive?
Nalini 'threatened' to end her life
Nalini 'threatened' to end her life
Australia look to cap stellar season with win in NZ
Australia look to cap stellar season with win in NZ
Alluring Boss Babes Alia, Ananya, Rakul, Janhvi...
Alluring Boss Babes Alia, Ananya, Rakul, Janhvi...
Record 3,300 kg of drugs caught off Gujarat coast
Record 3,300 kg of drugs caught off Gujarat coast
Ashwin, Meet India's 100 Test Club
Ashwin, Meet India's 100 Test Club
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Explained: The Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Explained: The Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

The night Rajiv Gandhi died: An eyewitness account

The night Rajiv Gandhi died: An eyewitness account

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances