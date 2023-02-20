News
Sanjay Raut booked for derogatory remark against Eknath Shinde

Sanjay Raut booked for derogatory remark against Eknath Shinde

Source: PTI
February 20, 2023 16:11 IST
The Nashik police have registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said on Monday.

IMAGE: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Photograph: PTI Photo

Shinde faction officer-bearer Yogesh Beldar lodged a complaint at Panchavati police station in Nashik late Sunday night, alleging that during an interaction with a TV channel, Raut used derogatory words against CM Shinde and maligned his image, he said.

 

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Raut under Indian Penal Code Section 500 (defamation), the official said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Pune on Saturday, said those who chose to "lick the soles" of people with opposite ideologies have found which side truth was on after the Election Commission declared the faction headed by CM Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and gave it the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

When asked about Shah's remark, Rajya Sabha member Raut on Sunday said, "Maharashtra doesn't give importance to what Shah says."

Raut in a tweet on Sunday also claimed that a "deal of Rs 2000 crore" has taken place so far to "purchase" the Shiv Sena party name and its 'bow and arrow' symbol, a charge dismissed by the Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
