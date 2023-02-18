News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » EC order act of political violence to finish off Shiv Sena: Raut

EC order act of political violence to finish off Shiv Sena: Raut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 18, 2023 22:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday slammed the Election Commission for its move to recognise the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena, and termed its decision as a form of political violence aimed at finishing off the party.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. Photograph: ANI

He also said that all political parties need to ask the poll watchdog the definition of a political party.

In a big blow to Thackeray, the EC on Friday allotted the name 'Shiv Sena' and its poll symbol 'bow and arrow' to the group led by CM Shinde. This is for the first time that the Thackeray family has lost control of the party that was founded in 1966 by Bal Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil.

"The EC order is a form of political violence to finish off the Shiv Sena and it is an act done out of fear and revenge," Raut alleged while talking to reporters at Kankavli in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district.

 

There is a party that is more than 50 years old and some of whose MLAs and MPs defected under pressure, he said while referring to Shiv Sena.

The Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader also described the EC's decision as a violation of law, Constitution and people's will.

He dared the government to call for fresh elections and seek a mandate from the people to see the Shiv Sena belong to whom.

"The party and people are with Uddhav Thackeray and the legal battle will continue," Raut said.

Shinde had rebelled against Thackeray's leadership in June last year and formed a government in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi needed 'Bal Thackeray's mask'...: Uddhav
Modi needed 'Bal Thackeray's mask'...: Uddhav
Uddhav says clear sign Mumbai civic polls are coming
Uddhav says clear sign Mumbai civic polls are coming
EC adopts 2 new tests to hand over Shiv Sena to Shinde
EC adopts 2 new tests to hand over Shiv Sena to Shinde
T20 WC: Smriti's 50 in vain as England beat India
T20 WC: Smriti's 50 in vain as England beat India
'Who'll say I love you first': Khurshid on Oppn unity
'Who'll say I love you first': Khurshid on Oppn unity
Men found charred: 1 accused sent to police custody
Men found charred: 1 accused sent to police custody
LG tried to influence SC order on mayor poll: Kejriwal
LG tried to influence SC order on mayor poll: Kejriwal
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'EC's percentage formula is tricky'

'EC's percentage formula is tricky'

Pawar advises Uddhav to accept EC decision

Pawar advises Uddhav to accept EC decision

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances