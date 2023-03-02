News
Sangma's NPP the boss in Meghalaya, BJP's going solo plan dashed

Source: PTI
March 02, 2023 16:05 IST
The ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya won 13 seats, and was leading in 12 other constituencies, the Election Commission said on Thursday as the counting of votes for the assembly elections was underway.

 

IMAGE: Celebrations break out of Conrad Sangma's residence following the election results, Shillong, March 2, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged nine constituencies and was ahead in two seats. The Congress won four seats and was leading in one constituency. The Trinamool Congress won three seats and was ahead in two other constituencies.

The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the Voice of the People Party (VPP) won two seats each. The VPP was ahead in two constituencies.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in three seats, and the People's Democratic Front in two constituencies. Two Independent candidates emerged victorious, as per the trends at press time.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was leading in the South Tura seat by a margin of 2,830 votes, while his deputy Prestone Tynsong was leading in Pynursla seat by over 8,140 votes.

State Congress president and MP Vincent H Pala lost to NPP's Santa Mary Shylla by 1,828 votes in Sutnga Saipung seat.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma of the TMC was leading from the Songsak seat by a mere 359 votes over the NPP's ND Shira. He was trailing behind NPP's Jimmy D Sangma in Tikrikilla seat by 5,313 votes.

Meghalaya assembly speaker Metbah Lyngdoh won Mairang constituency by 155 votes.

BJP's Sanbor Shullai was leading by 11,609 votes over VPP's Danny Langstieh in South Shillong seat.

Counting of votes began in Meghalaya at 8 am amid tight security. The votes are being counted at 13 centres.

Meghalaya has 60 seats, but polling in the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate.

Sangma's NPP and the BJP ran the last government together as part of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) but fought the elections on their own.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
