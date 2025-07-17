HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Salman Khan sells Bandra apartment for...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 17, 2025 16:08 IST

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has sold a 1,318 square feet apartment in Bandra (West), Mumbai, for Rs 5.35 crore, according to Square Yards.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a statement on Wednesday, real estate consultant Square Yards said it has reviewed the property registration documents of the deal by Salman Khan.

The transaction has been registered this month only.

 

"The apartment sold by Salman Khan is located in Shiv Asthan Heights. It has a built-up area of 122.45 square metre (around 1,318 sq ft)," the consultant said.

Mumbai has witnessed many big-ticket real estate deals (buy-sale) executed by celebrities, cricketers and businessmen after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
