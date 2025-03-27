Salman Breaks Silence On Bishnoi Shooting

'Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahin hai.'

Salman Khan finally broke his silence on the death threats that he received from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

While promoting his latest film Sikandar, the actor told NDTV, 'Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahin hai.' (Bhagwan, Allah will decide how long I will live. As long as they want me to live, I will live. That is it.)

'It's all up to God, Allah. What is written is written.'

In April 2024, Salman had come under attack from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Two men fired multiple shots outside Salman's home Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, north west, Mumbai.

While shooting the film Hum Saath Saath Hai in September 1998, Salman and his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam went blackbuck hunting in Rajasthan.

While the other actors were acquitted by the courts, Salman was convicted under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and was sentenced to a five-year jail term in 2018. He is currently out on bail.

The Bishnoi community holds blackbucks sacred.

In October 2024, Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique was killed by shooters allegedly hired by the Bishnoi gang for his close association with Salman.

At that point, the gang had warned Salman that he would be next. Since then, his security has been increased by the Maharashtra government

'Sometimes,' Salman told a recent media interaction, 'having to move around with so many people becomes a problem.'