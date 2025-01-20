'Finally, I Have Come To Understand Salman Khan'

The Bigg Boss 18 finale saw its host Salman Khan reunite with his Andaz Apna Apna co-star Aamir Khan and recreate one of the many iconic scenes.

The two were seen 'riding a bike' together, with the song, Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane, playing in the background.

Aamir then suggested that a sequel be made.

Salman revealed that Aamir had earlier stated that he was not willing to work with him.

Aamir replied, 'Yes, that were my feelings then. But finally, I have come to understand and know Salman Khan.'

Aamir revealed that Salman and he studied in the same school till Standard 2, but then changed schools.

Aamir was on Bigg Boss 18 to promote son Junaid Khan's new film, Loveyapa, co-starring the late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, also in her debut film.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa will release on February 7.

Earlier, Aamir had shared his reaction to the film after watching the rough cut.

'I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to cellphones, and the interesting things that happen in our life due to this have been shown here. All the actors have done a good job.

'When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there,' Aamir said.

'I am a very big fan of Sridevi. I always wanted to work with her. She was a brilliant artist. She always kept her talent latent when the camera was off,' Aamir said.

'As soon as the camera starts rolling, she would start showing her true talent. She used to exude an energy which I found to be similar to Khushi's performance,' he added.

Karan Veer Mehra won the Bigg Boss 18 trophy.

