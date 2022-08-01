News
Salman Khan gets gun license after receiving threat

Salman Khan gets gun license after receiving threat

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 01, 2022 12:35 IST
Bollywood star Salman Khan has been issued an arms license after he applied for a gun license for self-protection in the backdrop of threat letters that he received recently.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Salman had received a death threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang following which he met Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar.

There had been reports that Salman has upgraded to an armoured and bulletproof Land Cruiser ever since the threats.

 

Notably, Salman and his father Salim Khan had received a death threat on June 5, days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Salim Khan's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra promenade, where Salim Khan goes for his routine morning jog.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others.

The letter that the actor received in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala, said the police sources on condition of anonymity.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
